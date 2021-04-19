Webster Groves’ new city manager has appointed a new assistant city manager to fill the vacancy created by the sudden and recent resignation of longtime employee Joan Jadali.
Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said Wednesday that she appointed Eric Peterson as the new assistant city manager. The two were colleagues in Coconino County in Arizona.
Peoples became Webster’s city manager in January after serving as the deputy county manager of Coconino County. Peterson is the current public affairs director for Coconino County. He will become Webster’s assistant city manager on May 11.
“I’m excited and looking forward to being part of the Webster Groves community and working with a quality leader like Dr. Peoples again,” Peterson told the Times on Wednesday. “I look forward to serving the city council and the community of Webster Groves.”
Peoples confirmed that Peterson had applied for the city’s recently created director of public affairs and engagement position. The city announced Monday that Jennifer Starkey has been selected for that role. Starkey is currently the director of community engagement at Webster University.
Jadali, who served as Webster’s assistant city manager and director of finance and administration for more than a decade, resigned on March 31. Human Resources Specialist Dawn Cole resigned the same day. Their last day with the city was April 9. People’s announced Peterson’s appointment to Jadali’s former post on Wednesday, April 14.
Jadali and Cole have not said what prompted their resignations, but both left without securing employment elsewhere. The human resources specialist position has been advertised on the city’s website and other local job sites since March 31 and will be open until April 16, according to Peoples.
The vacancy created by Jadali’s position, however, was not publicly advertised. The appointment did not have to be approved by the city council, as hiring authority is with the city manager per Webster’s charter.
Steve Wylie, former longtime Webster Groves city manager, said the assistant city manager position would typically be advertised and an applicant selected from a pool of candidates like with most other positions. But he also said an appointment to the position is sometimes the case, particularly if a current employee has been serving in the position in the interim.
Peoples said Peterson’s “quick addition to the city of Webster Groves” will help advance the budget season, and assist the city in moving forward with other time-sensitive initiatives such as managing the American Rescue Plan funds. Webster officials are currently working on the budget, and a draft will be delivered to the council later this month.
“Moving to fill key leadership posts is important as we encounter these large initiatives and demands,” Peoples said, noting Peterson has a strong local government background and has served in high-level positions in Coconino County in Arizona, as well as in Wisconsin.
“He brings tremendous finance experience to Webster Groves,” she added. “Eric has been responsible for large budgets, prepared and administered contract execution, been responsible for receivables and payables processing, grant administration and compliance, and many other fiscal duties. Eric will assist me, the department heads and our entire team to carry out the policy direction of the council.”
Peoples said Peterson also brings economic development skills to the city, as he has overseen economic development activities and policy development in the past ranging from business support programs to large-scale development experiences with multi-faceted financing and business interests. She added that he is also a strong advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Peterson’s starting salary with the city of Webster Groves will be $125,000 a year. Public records indicate Jadali’s most recent annual salary with the city was roughly $116,000. Peterson’s salary as the public affairs and communications director in Coconino County was roughly $130,000 a year, according to public records.
Director of Public Affairs & Engagement
Two days before Peterson was appointed as the new assistant city manager, Peoples announced that Webster University’s Jennifer Starkey had been selected as the city’s new director of public affairs and engagement. The position was created in February.
The city publicly advertised the position, and Peterson was among the 115 candidates who applied. After an initial narrowing of candidates, portfolio reviews were conducted and eight finalists were invited to virtual interviews via Zoom, according to Peoples. She added that a panel of Webster Groves employees, as well as a panel of community members, sat in on the final interview.
Starkey has more than 15 years of experience in public relations and several connections to the community through her work with Webster University. As the director of community engagement at the university, she has collaborated with the city of Webster on various community initiatives.
“She joins us not only with outstanding professional experience, but with a familiarity with the community, including her work as a member of the city’s Business Development Commission and the Webster University-Webster Groves collaborative,” Mayor Welch said. “I look forward to working with her in this new position.”
Starkey also has personal connections to the area. She lives in Shrewsbury and has two children attending school in Webster. She is also a member of the Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce and the Alliance for Interracial Dignity.
As the city’s director of public affairs and engagement, Starkey’s responsibilities will include administrative, professional, technical and analytical duties in support of the city’s communications, public engagement and government affairs functions.
She will also manage the city’s printed, electronic and social media communications, along with marketing and media relations efforts. It will also be her job to monitor state, federal and regional legislative issues, developing legislative programs and coordinating activities with other public and private sectors. Her starting salary will be $90,000 a year.
Although the city created the position in February, Peoples said talk of adding it predates her arrival in Webster.
“The mayor, as well as this council and previous councils, desired such a position,” Peoples said. “I am pleased to have been able to assist in having the position come to fruition.”