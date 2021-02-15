The Missouri Department of Social Services has suspended new admissions to Great Circle in Webster Groves, and FBI agents were recently at the child welfare organization’s headquarters at the same location.
Admissions to the Great Circle campus at 330 N. Gore Ave. have been suspended until further notice, according to a Missouri Department of Social Services memorandum dated Jan. 22 that was sent to all children’s division staff. It did not provide a reason for the suspension.
The facility, which works with youths who typically have behavioral challenges or developmental disabilities, is licensed to care for up to 68 children ranging in age from 6-21.
Agents from the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General were at the location on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Although it’s not clear why federal authorities were there, Great Circle officials confirmed their presence at the behavioral health services agency.
“Great Circle will always cooperate fully with any review, investigation or inquiry relating to the important work we do serving children and families,” Bev Pfeifer-Harms, director of marketing and communications for Great Circle, said in a statement to the Times.
“There has been no interruption to our daily operations, and we remain focused on caring for the children and families we serve,” she added.
Created in 2009 by the merger of Edgewood Children’s Center and the Boys and Girls Town of Missouri, Great Circle operates 13 residential treatment centers across the state including schools, camps, day services and case management for children in foster care.
In a lawsuit filed last month in St. Louis County, a mother alleges that her son was stabbed in the stomach by another student when he was 15 years old during a camp he attended in 2018 at Great Circle’s Webster Groves location. The lawsuit, which was filed less than a week before FBI agents showed up at the location, is one of the latest in a growing list of allegations against the nonprofit and its employees or executives.
In 2019, former Great Circle CEO Vincent D. Hillyer was charged with six felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and six felony counts of abuse of a health care recipient that resulted in physical, sexual or emotional harm or injury to the victim, according to St. Louis County court records. He was also charged in 2019 with felonies for additional counts of endangering the welfare of a child and abuse of a health care recipient, as well as a misdemeanor of assault.
Hillyer, 60, of Eureka, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His next court date is scheduled for March 25.
Details surrounding the charges suggested a pattern of Great Circle staff being instructed not to call 911 when several children suffered serious injuries. Those incidents allegedly occurred from March 2018 to March 2019 at Great Circle’s Webster Groves campus.
In another ongoing lawsuit in St. Louis County, a woman alleges that Great Circle employees fractured the wrist of a boy she now cares for while he was at the Webster Groves campus in 2014.
Great Circle’s largest facility, located near St. James, has come under scrutiny most recently after two teenagers were charged with murder in the death of another teen after the three escaped from the facility in September 2020. The defendants are awaiting trial in Phelps County.