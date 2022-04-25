The Webster Groves School District Board of Education is considering a $45 million no-tax-increase bond issue to address a portion of the district’s facility conditions.
On Thursday, April 14, the board heard from members of the district’s building advisory committee and the finance advisory committee regarding how and why the bond issue recommendation was developed.
“The Webster Groves School District has been around for quite a while: 150 plus years. We have aging infrastructure. It requires funds to keep up,” said Superintendent John Simpson. “There’s a lot of different issues that need addressing.”
Sean Eickhoff of the building advisory committee said the process of assessing the district’s facilities began in 2018, during which it was determined that some of the buildings were overutilized. A $22 million bond issue, Proposition E, passed in 2019 to address issues of security and overcrowding, most notably by expanding Hixson Middle School to accommodate sixth graders.
According to Eickhoff, Prop E addressed some, but not all, of the concerns identified.
“We only scratched the surface with that bond issue,” said Eickhoff. “These are truly needs. We have visited these facilities and seen these things first hand. We’ve gotten input from principals, administrators and teachers for what these facilities need. This is real.”
According to a budget presented at the meeting, the largest portion of the new bond issue, over $16 million, would be delegated to curriculum, which covers field, classroom and auditorium renovations. Other line items include electrical improvements, exterior lighting, accessibility, and safety and security.
Cullen Kuhn, chair of the finance advisory committee, said his group determined the district’s operating revenues would not be sufficient to address the needs in a timely manner.
“We decided that a bond issue would be the best way to raise the most money and still address the other primary goal we had which was to not raise taxes,” said Kuhn, noting $45 million is the largest amount the district can request without raising taxes.
The board will vote on whether to place the bond issue on an upcoming ballot at its next meeting on Thursday, April 28.
Board Reorganization
The board held its annual reorganization at the April 14 meeting, during which incumbents Alex Kahn and Allen Todd were once again sworn in as board members. Newcomer Tara Scheer, who will finish a one-year unexpired term, was also sworn in.
Jo Doll accepted a unanimous nomination for board president. Christine Keller will serve as vice president. Former board president David Addison is now the board secretary.