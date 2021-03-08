At the age of 94, Mary Roth’s kindness is a reminder that we’re never too old to make a difference.
Roth, a Shrewsbury resident and retired accountant, has spent the COVID-19 pandemic stepping up her knitting game. Although she’s practiced the craft for most of her life, she went all out in 2020, knitting 193 hats to give to people in our communities and beyond.
“It’s really what keeps me going these days,” said Roth, noting it takes her about five hours to knit one of her signature hats. “Sometimes I do one (hat) in one day, but I usually split it up over two days.”
Just two months into 2021, she’s already made 52 of her brightly-colored hats for those who might not otherwise have one.
“I smile when I think of all of the heads that have been warmer in this frigid weather because of Mary,” said Karen Zelle of the Webster Shepherd’s Center, where Roth is a client. “She’s a great example of somebody who really cares.”
She’s also a great example that we can each make a difference at any age. Roth began knitting in earnest in 2002 after her husband died. She’s knitted over 2,000 hats since then — giving away every single one.
Many of Roth’s handcrafted hats go to charities in the area, which then distribute them to those in need. She also gives them to fellow residents at St. Joseph Apartments, where she’s lived for the past 33 years.
“I have a lot of friends here and somebody will mention they need a hat or know of somebody who needs one. I give them to anybody who needs a hat,” she said.
Roth said her generosity is only made possible by that of others, as most of the yarn she uses to make the hats is gifted to her by friends, neighbors and those who know she loves to knit.
“I’m very blessed to be able to do this because most of the yarn is given to me,” she said. “Because someone else has been very kind, I can be kind, too.”
