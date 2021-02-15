I realize that some people, myself included, may disagree. But hear me out: Life during this pandemic is harder than life during the 1918 pandemic was for our forefathers and foremothers.
I’m not saying life in 1918 was easy. It wasn’t. Our foreparents had neither Netflix, nor reruns of “The Office,” nor the complete Disney collection on VHS to keep them and our forechildren entertained during their pandemic’s cold winter nights.
How DID they spend their time? In the kitchen baking chocolate chip cookies, perhaps?
No, they did not. Chocolate chip cookies were not even invented until 1937. No one was making Rice Krispies Treats, either. Kellogg’s didn’t introduce them until 1939. Yes, dessert-wise, the early 1940s would have been a MUCH better time for a pandemic.
I haven’t even mentioned that in 1918 people had to drink Coca-Cola warm, which is how its inventors intended, given that ice cube trays did not exist.
Also, 1918 had World War I.
So no question, life then was tough.
But was it tougher than today? I mean, sure, we have modern conveniences and medical advances and fashion sneakers and emoji choices today that our forefamilies could only dream about. But unlike them, we also have passwords.
I don’t know about you, but between my computer and my phone, I have approximately 97 of them. Hardly a day goes by when I and/or my devices can’t remember one, setting off a password chain reaction nightmare.
You know the drill. You go to retrieve a password on your computer. But first, your computer wants to know where you went to high school and the name of the first boy you kissed. Like, is your computer from St. Louis or what?
You eventually update the forgotten password on your computer. But then your phone doesn’t recognize it. So you have to change it there. But by now you’ve forgotten the new password. So you have to start over. But first, you must identify all the stoplights in the CAPTCHA photo.
That warm 1918 Coca-Cola doesn’t sound so bad now, does it?
[Note to self: Warm1918Coca-Cola would make an excellent password.]
I’ll tell you another thing people in 1918 didn’t have to worry about. They didn’t have to worry about losing $220 million because they forgot their Bitcoin password. You know, like that California guy who has now used eight of his 10 password attempts.
Who’s laughing at the 23 million people who still use “123456” as their password now? Not the 20% of Bitcoin owners who have also lost their passwords and their fortunes. The 1918 people would be shaking their heads.
My point is, life was hard in 1918, and it is hard now. But soon we’ll all have our vaccines and things will slowly get better.
And when it does, never forget.
I’m referring to your password.