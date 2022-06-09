It was a big weekend for girls soccer as the Nerinx Hall Markers and Ursuline Academy Bears put their best feet forward in trying to secure the state title in their respective classes.
For the second year in a row, Nerinx Hall won second place in the Class 4 Missouri State High School Athletic Association tournament, which was held last weekend at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. Ursuline Academy fell in the semifinals, finishing fourth in the Class 3 state tournament.
Nerinx Hall Takes Second At State Championship
The Nerinx Hall Markers and St. Dominic Crusaders faced off in a state championship rematch on Saturday. The Markers, who lost to St. Dominic in 2021, took the field looking for redemption. After two overtimes, the Markers earned another second place showing in the Class 4 state championships.
Neither team was successful in scoring in regulation or able to find the back of the net during the use of two 15-minute overtimes. The game ended in penalty kicks, where St. Dominic took home its second consecutive state title.
Nerinx Hall’s head coach Brian Haddock said despite the bitter inning, he was very proud of his team.
“They carried out the game plan almost to perfection against a team that has a lot of weapons,” he said. “They did everything we asked and took St. Dominic’s best players out of the game to a certain point so they couldn’t hurt us. That’s a credit to our team defense.”
Sophomore goalie Caroline Ritter had 11 saves in the game against St. Dominic. In total, St. Dominic took 30 shots. On the other side, Nerinx Hall took 16 shots.
Nerinx Hall was only able to make one penalty kick at the end of the game while St. Dominic made three, securing the state championship win. However, Haddock encouraged the Markers not to judge the season on losing to penalty kicks, but on everything else accomplished this year.
“Obviously everyone wants to win their last game, and unfortunately only one team in the state can,” he said. “Unless you win it all, you are addressing your team for the last time on a loss. The loss is going to sting, but that is only temporary. At the end of the season, the focus is on the friendships that were made.”
Ursuline Falls In Semifinals
After moving up a class, making it to state semifinals and getting its head coach back, the season came to an end on June 5 for the Ursuline Academy soccer team. Ursuline lost to Glendale High School on June 3, and Smithville High School on June 4, ending its run for the Class 3 state title.
The hours-long game on Friday, June 3, went into double overtime with Glendale High School shooting the final goal and winning 2-1. MaryClaire Imig scored the Bears’ only goal of the game with an assist from Natalie Druger.
The game on Saturday, June 4, was even longer. With the score still tied going into double overtime, both teams went into penalty kicks. Smithville came out on top with a final score of 2-1. The Bears’ Caitlin Brasser scored the only goal of the game with a header assisted again by Natalie Druger.
The last two games marked the return of head coach Theresa Kaiser after a recent hospitalization, who got to see the final games for seven seniors. Rose Baldus, Meghan Belrose, Caitlin Brasser, Sophia Browne-Bozzi, Megan Mazdra, Maddie Schneiderhahn and Megan Vancardo managed to win the Missouri Class 2 state championship their junior year, advance classes and make it to the Missouri Class 3 state championship their senior year. Despite the final losses, the team is proud of itself after a tough season.
Kaelin Triggs and Alexandria Darmody are journalism students at Webster University and are interns for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.