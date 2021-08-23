A new building planned for Nerinx Hall in Webster Groves will better prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to school administrators.
The first phase of the project, which included a new entrance with reworked parking and traffic flow, wrapped up just before the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 16. The all-girls Catholic high school, located at 530 E. Lockwood Ave., is utilizing Webster-based Gartland Irrigation for landscaping, which is expected to finish this week.
“We’re a little short on parking and our last two classes have grown,” said Mike Sawicki, physical plant director at Nerinx Hall. “We wanted to be able to increase parking and traffic flow for drop-off and give our staff better ease of entry and egress.”
Next summer or fall, administrators hope to begin construction on phase two — a new STEM center in the heart of campus. The building will contain four new science labs, two lab prep rooms and a science concourse with collaborative learning spaces.
“We have an excellent science program, but we have outdated lab facilities,” Nerinx Hall President John Gabriel said. “We have more and more young women going into science and STEM-related careers. We need to have the best facilities possible to make sure we’re offering the best we can for our students.”
The project is expected to take 15-18 months to complete. Gabriel hopes it will be finished in time for the school’s centennial celebration in 2024.