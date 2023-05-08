Nerinx Hall High School on April 22 held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Frane Family STEM Center, with plans to complete construction in the fall of 2024. Nerinx Hall is located at 530 E. Lockwood in Webster Groves.
The 7,800-square-foot project will significantly increase Nerinx Hall’s existing science classroom area. It will be equipped with four new science labs, one lab prep room, and a science concourse with collaborative learning spaces. The new addition will help meet growing demands in STEM education as well as accommodate the high school’s enrollment growth.
“Over the past decade our STEM curriculum has increased exponentially, thanks to careful planning by our administration and our faculty,” said Nerinx Hall President John Gabriel. “In order to continue to be the premiere destination for all-girls Catholic education in St. Louis, our facilities must match our ever-evolving curriculum.”
The new addition is named in honor of the Frane family, including Janet Frane, her son, Peter, and his wife, Susan Ryan Frane, along with their siblings and children. Together, the Franes contributed the lead gift for the capital project.
The groundbreaking marked the launch of “Celebrating A Century, Shaping the Next: A Campaign for Nerinx Hall,” the largest capital campaign in school history with a $16.5 million fundraising goal.
In addition to the STEM Center, Nerinx Hall’s capital campaign will also secure funds to support the construction of a new commons space, which will include a new cafeteria and opportunities for all-school gatherings as well as flexibility in the school’s class schedule. Furthermore, the campaign goal includes a $1 million growth in the Nerinx Hall endowment and $600,000 yearly toward the Nerinx Fund.