The word is out about Nerinx Hall’s 2019-20 girls basketball squad. Made up of mainly top-notch soccer players, the Markers are making their mark on the court these days as well.
Host Nerinx Hall downed Webster Groves 36-28 on Jan. 28 in what could be a sneak preview to the three-team Class 5 District 4 Tournament at St. Louis University in March. Nerinx Hall (11-6) and Webster Groves (9-5), which had its five-game winning streak snapped, have split the season series.
“We’re trying to get our name out there,” said junior forward Mackenzie Duff, who led Nerinx Hall with a game-high 15 points. “We wanted to win this game really bad. I feel great about this team.”
While soccer is her main sport, which she will play at Clemson University in two years, Duff wants to make the most of her basketball days. Her personal goal is to join senior guard Lyndsey Heckel this year as 1,000-point career scorers. She has scored 899 points in her career. Reaching the milestone this year is realistic, considering Nerinx Hall has nine regular-season games remaining plus the post-season.
“That’s been my goal, especially to get it in my junior year,” Duff said.
Nerinx Hall starts four soccer players, including two Division I players in Heckel and Duff, and has two more coming off the bench.
“For being basketball players second, they play tough,” Webster Groves Coach Josh Spuhl said.
Nerinx Hall’s 2-3 zone defense stymied Webster Groves, limiting the Statesmen to 19.43 points below their season scoring average and producing their season-low output. The Statesmen were held to just one point in the first eight minutes. The Statesmen missed 23 of their first 24 shots in the first 19 minutes, two seconds of the game. They didn’t score their first field goal until their 28th possession of the game — a layup from junior guard Ja’mise Bailey with 14 seconds left until intermission.
“We were pretty bad offensively in the first half. If we can get it out of our system now, that’s okay.” said Spuhl.
Webster Groves, which trailed by 14 points twice, cut the 12-point halftime deficit to 26-22 by the end of the third quarter. Scoring 14 points in the third quarter was half of the Statesmen’s scoring output.
Webster Groves managed to cut the deficit to 28-26 midway in the final eight minutes before Nerinx Hall pulled away.
“We knew they were going to make some runs,” Nerinx Hall Coach Jeff Gaona said. “They got down to two, but we never gave the lead away. ”
Webster Groves takes a road trip to Kansas City this weekend to play two games, the first at Kansas City Center at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 and the other against Lincoln College Prep at Notre Dame de Sion at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1. Also, the Webster Winter Challenge begins Feb. 4 and concludes on Feb. 8.
During the recent winning streak, balanced scoring Webster Groves knocked off St. Clair, 74-63, in the first round of the Union Tournament on Jan. 13, Jefferson City, 47-41, in the tournament semifinals on Jan. 18 and Hazelwood Central, 48-47, on Jan. 23.
Despite the loss to Nerinx Hall, Spuhl said he remains confident in his squad.
“I think what happened will only make us tougher,” Spuhl said. “It gives us more time to regroup.”
Nerinx Hall hosts Whitfield at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 3. Whitfield is coached by former Markers Coach Mike Slater.