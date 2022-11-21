The Webster Groves Women’s Garden Association recently commended administrators at Nerinx Hall High School, 530 Lockwood Ave, for a campus renovation.
The renovation has increased the habitat for pollinators, beautified the school, revealed old growth trees and helped with street parking in the Old Orchard Business District in Webster Groves.
The school partnered with Loomis and Associates, Plantmore, Gartland Irrigation and the Metropolitan Sewer District to build a parking lot adding 28 spaces, thin out deadwood trees and build a dry creek bed with native plants and trees to manage water flow from the parking lot into a storm sewer.