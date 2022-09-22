Rolf, Nelle Elizabeth (nee Rushing), was born to Le Roy and Ethel Mae (nee Martin) Rushing on Sunday, Aug. 6, 1922, in Grand Tower, Illinois, and entered into rest on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Wilbur, Robert, Rena, Raymond, Betty, Wesley, and baby Paul (at six months old in 1936); husband, Louis F. Rolf, Jr.; and daughter, Shirley J. Wilson. She is survived by loving son, Charles F. (Vicki) Rolf. She was the cherished grandmother of Ryan and Robyn Wilson; great-grandmother of five; and beloved aunt and friend to many.
Nelle was baptized on Jan. 24, 1924, at Methodist Church in Grand Tower.
She was educated with the Grand Tower School district from elementary through high school, 1928-1940. Nelle received her associate’s degree in communications, majoring in journalism at age 55 from 1975-1978 at St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley.
Nelle was employed by WWII Curtiss-Wright Airplane Manufacturing; Western Cartridge on Goodfellow Blvd. and Lillian Ave. in the Walnut Park Neighborhood; and Food Center Markets.
In June 1947, she joined St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Walnut Park. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Louis F. Rolf, Jr., on Nov. 27, 1948, at St. Matthew Church by the Rev. Paul W. Streufert.
Nelle served in many roles at St. Matthew including the parish choir, altar guild, communion committee, Bible class leader (trained two courses), LWML member and zone offices; and editor (1986-1990) of Missouri mission (MO district LWML) newsletter.
She volunteered for 35 years at the Lutheran resale shop in Jennings, Missouri, where she was a clerk, secretary, and president of the board of directors for 10 years. Nelle was an avid reader of the Bible, devotional studies and a wide array of books and magazines. She enjoyed the study of words and writing since high school.
She moved to Baden, Missouri, in 1989, after Louis passed on Jan. 6, 1989. She then moved to Kirkwood, Missouri, in 1998, to Rose Hill House Apartments. Soon after, she joined Concordia Lutheran Church of Kirkwood. Nelle was active in the acappella choir, lady’s lifelong Bible class, altar guild, LWML, prayer chain, and the welcome committee to new members. She was an active resident of Rose Hill House for 24 years.
Nelle had a small heart attack in January of 2013 and brain surgery in May of 2014, but neither slowed down a lady who had a ready smile and joy in the love and service of her best friend and Savior Jesus!
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129. Visitation Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, from 10:15 a.m. until services at 11:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church of Kirkwood, 505 S. Kirkwood Blvd., Kirkwood, MO 63129. Immediately following services, interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church of Kirkwood, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, or Rose Hill House of Kirkwood.