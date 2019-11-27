Richardson, Nelda Margaret (Martin) passed away peacefully at Aberdeen Heights in Kirkwood, Missouri on Sept. 26, 2019 at age 98. She dedicated her life to serving others; even as her abilities waned, she continued to comfort, encourage, and help those around her. She is survived by her son: Dr. Donald (Diane) Richardson, MD, of St. Louis, Missouri, daughter-in-law: Patti Richardson of Panama City Beach, her grandchildren: Shawn Richardson of Denver, Colorado, Laura Richardson of Chicago, Illinois, Charles Richardson of Columbia, Missouri, Robert Richardson of Boulder, Colorado, and Summer (Matt) Simmons of Panama City. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Carl and Stella Martin, her four siblings, her husband: Martyn Edward Richardson, and her son: John Edward Richardson. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. A memorial gathering and celebration of life will be held Dec. 26, 2019, 1 p.m. at Aberdeen Heights Senior Living Center, 555 Couch Ave., Kirkwood, Missouri.
Get the Scoop!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print e-Edition
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27
-
Nov 27