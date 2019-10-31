Richardson, Nelda Margaret (Martin) passed away peacefully at Aberdeen Heights In Kirkwood, Missouri on Sept. 26, 2019 at age 98.
Born Aug. 6, 1921 in Newark, Missouri to Carl and Stella (Callaghan) Martin, she was the youngest of five children. A good high school athlete and student, she became a registered nurse before marrying Dr. Martyn Edward Richardson, DO, on Sept. 11, 1945. Children of the Depression, she remembers beginning married life living in a Portland, Maine garret apartment, walking to work, and only being able to afford Campbell’s tomato soup and lobster fresh off the boat — back then, only poor people ate lobster — as she helped her husband finish his education and begin his medical practice.
A loving and caring mother, she was devoted to the education of her children imbuing a special fondness for spelling and grammar. A superb self-taught cook, her meals, particularly her desserts, were legendary. An accomplished hostess, her kitchen welcomed friends and family with delicious and tempting aromas of fresh baked cookies and recipes culled from her library of over 1,000 cookbooks.
An eager traveller, she and her husband covered five continents and every corner of the U.S., generating a life long passion for travel and adventure in her sons. She dedicated her life to serving others; even as her abilities waned, she continued to comfort, encourage, and help those around her.
She is survived by her son: Dr. Donald (Diane) Richardson, MD, of St. Louis, Missouri, daughter-in-law: Patti Richardson of Panama City Beach, her grandchildren: Shawn Richardson of Denver, Colorado, Laura Richardson of Chicago, Illinois, Charles Richardson of Columbia, Missouri, Robert Richardson of Boulder, Colorado, and Summer (Matt) Simmons of Panama City. She is pre-deceased by her parents: Carl and Stella Martin, her four siblings, her husband: Martyn Edward Richardson, and her son: John Edward Richardson.
A special thanks to the wonderful, caring staff at Aberdeen Heights who filled her last years with joy, community, comfort and love. Special thanks to the caring staff at VNA hospice program for comforting her during her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. A memorial service will be held over the Christmas holidays; more information to follow.