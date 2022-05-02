As proud longterm members of the Kirkwood community, we are requesting the city council and mayor to save our neighborhood by denying the Kennelwood Pet Resorts special use permit for three dog runs next to our Bradford Square Condominium community at its May 5 meeting.
Bradford Square is a sought-after community. Forty percent of Bradford Square residents have lived here over 15 years, 30% over 20 years, 21% over 25 years and 10% over 35 years. The vast majority of newer residents’ units were previously owned for over 10 years.
Bradford Square is a community of 39 residences, 28 or 73% of which will be directly affected by the noise produced by dog runs. Putting a pet resort in this location is like putting a pet resort in the center of a neighborhood and abutted by 28 homes. A neighborhood is not the place for a dog daycare.
While Mr. Fiju Job reports that Kennelwood Pet Resorts has never had neighbors complain about barking dogs, it is important to note that all eight current Kennelwood Pet Resorts are located in and surrounded by commercial properties — none abut a residential area. The noise produced by six dogs in three adjoining dog runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, leaves few hours bark-free for a community where more than 75% of members work from home or are retired.
As the Times reported on April 18, according to Kirkwood City Planner Amy Lowry, a noise study concluded that even with a maximum six dogs barking outside at once, noise levels would be within permitted ranges. It is important to note that this study was conducted in the dead of winter and was not independently conducted.
Traffic concerns are important to us, too. The property location requires cars to make a left hand turn across a line of rush-hour traffic waiting for the green light at Manchester and Kirkwood roads or utilize Wilson, Clay, Simmons and Harrison avenues to avoid making the left-hand turn. Sixty cars dropping off between 7 to 9 a.m. and picking up between 5 and 7 p.m. adds, at minimum, an additional 120 cars daily during the hours these streets are busiest and often are full of children walking to and from school or playing.
Finally, the city of Kirkwood’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations of Kirkwood residents through strong leadership, effective stewardship and exceptional service. To fulfill this mission, the city council and mayor must deny Kennelwood Pet Resorts a special use permit at its May 5 meeting.
Chris Blair, Dorothy Achey, Vicky Golshahr, Max Golshahr, Lisa Nelson
Kirkwood