Residents of Brookside Drive and Glendale Gardens Drive in Glendale remain unsatisfied with proposed additions to a neighboring car dealership.
Numerous residents turned out to a Glendale Plan Commission meeting on Wednesday, March 22, to hear representatives from Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 10070 Manchester Road, share updated plans for a major expansion project. The project includes an addition to the east side of the existing service building, a new storage building, interior renovation, a sight-proof fence along the southern property line and a private car wash.
The plan has been altered slightly from what was first presented in September 2022. Most notably, the car wash — which drew ire from residents fearing noise pollution — has been reduced from two lanes to one.
Original plans also called for a new retaining wall that would expand into a green buffer zone, requiring the removal of over 50 trees. New plans do not include the retaining wall, but do include the removal of 20 trees associated with grading for the storage building. Eleven canopy trees and 42 evergreens will be planted as a screen on the southern property line.
Despite these concessions, neighboring residents are still not pleased. Several spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting, asking the commission why it should trust a company that has historically violated the terms of its 2014 special use permit.
The permit, which required the planting of evergreen trees in exchange for bordering Brookside residents’ consent to expand, was ignored for seven years, according to neighbors. The trees were planted in 2021.
Residents also said the dealership has for years piled trash, tires and spare parts near Glendale Gardens Drive, used the buffer zone for part and tire storage, and allowed a loudspeaker to “blare out all hours of day and night” during the 2020 lockdown.
Though a sound study submitted by the project team suggests the car wash will not violate county noise regulations, residents remain unconvinced.
“There’s a zero percent chance that a car wash so close to the residences is not going to affect sound levels. Have some common sense. It’s going to be loud and obnoxious,” said Jim Hermann of Brookside Drive. “They’ve violated the
conditions of their special use permit time after time. Now all of a sudden everything is going to be fine?”
Several residents asked why Glendale Chrysler could not partner with one of the three other car washes near the dealership to wash its vehicles.
Others focused on the tree removal. Jay Galmiche of Brookside presented a picture of the view from his back deck.
“The special use permit states that the dense vegetation in the buffer zone shall remain in place and the dealership shall replace any diseased or dead trees with trees of a comparable size, quality and type,” Galmiche said. “As you can see, most of the trees are thriving and healthy. Most of those trees will be taken down in their amended proposal for grading.
“These mature trees are currently serving their purpose of providing a visual and sound barrier so that commercial and residential properties can coexist,” he continued. “The dealership wants to replace these mature trees with adolescent trees that will take decades to grow. They are trying to take down trees for a storage facility that could be located somewhere else. Please do not let them cut down the trees or build a car wash in my backyard.”
Plan Commission Chair Jeffrey Fernhoff said the commission will visit the dealership in person to walk the site and visit adjacent properties. A final decision will be made at a later meeting.