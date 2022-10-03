Residents of Brookside Drive and Glendale Gardens Drive in Glendale are once again up in arms over plans for several additions to a neighboring car dealership.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Glendale Plan Commission heard from a team at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 10070 Manchester Road. The dealership is requesting a site plan and conditional use permit for several items, including an addition to the east side of the existing service building to operate a repair garage, a new storage building and a new private car wash. The updates also call for modified lighting, modified landscaping including a retaining wall, and a new sight-proof, eight-foot fence along the property line.
The new fence would replace the existing chain link fence which, according to Glendale Chrysler General Manager Jenni Belding, is currently more than 20 feet from the property line.
“When homes along Brookside change ownership, often they assume their property goes all the way to the fence. What happens is I send lawn care companies to maintain it, and it creates a problem with new residents. It’s always a surprise to them that that’s not their property,” said Belding. “We often find that property being used by Brookside residents. Recently, there was a slack line used by kids. It creates a lot of liability for us that we can’t see or maintain that area very easily.
“We’re proposing the fence would go to the property line as a clear delineation of where property starts and stops,” she continued.
The modifications would require removing more than 50 trees located in a green buffer zone between the neighborhood and the dealership. According to Belding, who obtained a report from an arborist, the trees are “ticking time bombs” and at a high risk of falling due to age and fragile root structures. Belding said even without the expansion, the trees would need to be removed and a retaining wall installed because of safety concerns.
Expansion plans call for 12 canopy trees and 33 eight-foot evergreen trees to be planted in between the new retaining wall and the new fence. According to the proposal, these new trees will provide screening above the fence, and Glendale Chrysler will continue to maintain this buffer zone.
The explanation is a little too convenient for many residents of neighboring streets who fear the view from their backyards will suffer. Several pointed out that the change may violate the dealership’s existing special use permit, which states “the south 75 feet of the eastern 418 feet of the subject property shall remain as an undeveloped buffer zone to screen the dealership from the residential properties to the south.”
“I don’t want to look out and see no trees,” said Karen Dopher of Glendale Gardens Drive. “They say the trees are dying. By the way, I’m dying. We’re all dying. Don’t cut down my trees.”
Kevin Kissling of Brookside Drive was one of many residents who attended the Sept. 22 meeting to voice his worries about the expansion. He provided to the plan commission his own arborist’s report, implying the trees are healthy. Kissling, like many who spoke at the meeting, was also concerned about plans for a new 50-by-75-foot private car wash planned by Glendale Chrysler.
Belding said the car wash would operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. — the same hours as the dealership.
“It’s not open to the public. It would be a private use for our employees only, to wash our own vehicles for selling customer service. As of now, we are hand-washing them,” said Belding. “The car wash is unique in that it has several feet before the wash starts, and there’s a drip-off zone when it exits. The washers and dryers are not close to the entrance or exit — they’re several feet away.”
Belding said it’s possible for doors to close on the entrance and exit sides of the car wash, but she would not guarantee her employees would do so. To give neighboring residents a chance to experience the car wash, Belding gave gas cards and coupons to residents so they could visit identical car washes in other cities.
Chris Nitzsche of Brookside Drive took Belding’s offer and traveled to Pacific, Missouri, to record the sound of the car wash from 75 feet away. Nitzsche presented the audio to plan commission members at the Sept. 22 meeting.
“The noise that comes from that car wash is deafening. You can’t have a conversation standing 75 feet away,” he said. “It’s going to ruin the value of my property, the ambience of my backyard and the community in my neighborhood. It’s not what we need in Glendale.”
History of Conflict
This is not the first time residents have complained about Glendale Chrysler. According to several speakers on Sept. 22, the dealership has a long history of conflict with neighbors.
Kate Jamieson of Glendale Gardens Drive has lived at her residence for 11 years. She said the dealership has for years piled unscreened trash, tires and spare parts next to her property entrance, used a buffer zone for part and tire storage, and allowed a loudspeaker to “blare out all hours of day and night” during the 2020 lockdown.
Jamieson added that the dealership ignored the terms of its 2014 special use permit — which required the planting of additional evergreen trees in exchange for bordering Brookside residents’ consent to expand — for seven years. The trees were planted in 2021.
“This is the vendor you’re going to trust to do major land manipulation? To come in and put in another wall?” asked Jamieson. “What’s the penalty for not specifically following the terms of the first special use permit, and how is that compliance actually monitored? Who is responsible for that?”
Several members of the plan commission said they wanted to walk the property in question, see additional visuals and clarify some language in the permit before taking a vote. Discussion is expected to continue at the next Glendale Plan Commission meeting at a date to be determined.
The plan commission is an advisory council and the decision ultimately rests in the hands of the Glendale Board of Aldermen.