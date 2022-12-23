Kirkwood City Council chambers were packed last week as residents united to air concerns about the possibility of pickleball courts being added at Greenbriar Hills Country Club.
The club, which sits on 128 acres at 12665 Big Bend Blvd., currently features an 18-hole golf course, four tennis courts, a swimming pool and several clubhouse facilities. Owners are seeking to add four pickleball courts and a pool deck expansion. A public hearing for the expansion was held Thursday, Dec. 15.
Kirkwood City Planner Amy Lowry said the concrete pickleball courts are proposed for a space west of the current tennis courts and to the east of the pool area. They would be surrounded by a 10-foot-tall fence with sound-mitigating treatment on the north and south sides. The courts would be open from 8 a.m. to sunset daily.
Greenbriar Hills Country Club provided a report from AcoustiControl indicating sound levels at the nearest property line would be 45 dBA or less, well within the county limit of 55 dBA.
The report did not convince neighboring residents, who remain concerned about the impact of pickleball noise on their health, quality of life and property values. The proposed pickleball pad is within 63 feet of residential properties to the south and 58 feet of those to the north.
Residents sought expertise from Spendiarian & Willis Acoustics & Noise Control, an Arizona-based company with 10 years of experience in pickleball sound abatement. According to a Nov. 14 report from principal acoustical engineer R. Lance Willis, the company does not recommend the proposed location for pickleball courts.
“The acoustical metrics used in the AcoustiControl noise assessment are not appropriate for impulsive sound having a rapid onset and short duration, such as those typically produced by impact processes, including pickleball and paddle impacts. The noise impacts in the (AcoustiControl) report are therefore underestimated,” wrote Willis.
“Given the insufficient buffer distance, close proximity to homes on two opposite sides, the elevation difference between the homes and the pickleball courts, and our experience at similar pickleball sites, a noise abatement plan involving a sound wall system will not provide sufficient mitigation at this location,” Willis continued.
When asked about site selection, Greenbriar Hills Director Bill Downey Jr. said the club hired a civil engineer to help choose a site. Based on the club’s hilly topography, the only other site with a surface flat enough for the pickleball courts would require the relocation of the maintenance shed and would have no parking lot. Downey noted that club members can currently play pickleball on the existing tennis courts. Converting the tennis courts into pickleball courts would not require a vote from the city council.
Citizen Comments
Residents of surrounding streets — Briargate and Sweetbriar lanes — attended last Thursday’s meeting to voice their concerns to the Kirkwood City Council. Prior to the meeting, the council received a letter against the project signed by 100 residents.
Steve Missey of Briargate Lane shared stories and articles from across the country featuring homeowners near pickleball courts who suffer from noise pollution that have resulted in several lawsuits. He also noted that some of the residences near the courts are at elevations at least 16 feet above the courts, which would render the mitigation fences useless.
“My wife and I have expressed our concerns about how being subjected to this repetitive, highly impulsive noise will affect our son James, who has Down syndrome and autism,” said Missey. “Building in this spot will cause nearby residents to be unable to enjoy their yards and homes, and disrupt the peace and serenity of our quaint neighborhood.”
His wife, Julie Missey, added that she reached out to Kyle Ash of the St. Louis County Department of Health, who said that the AcoustiControl study was based on a simulation rather than actual pickleball noise. Ash said the county could potentially shut down pickleball at the proposed location if he finds it to be too loud, but that he can’t make that determination until after the courts are built.
“Kirkwood does not have to rely on the ‘what if’ or wait until the club builds the courts in this location,” said Julie Missey. “We already have real data measurements ... in the report of an actual expert. To allow the club to build on this site only to see if they will be exceeding county noise levels is a reckless endangerment of Kirkwood residents and their properties and a gross misuse of resources.”
Kevin McLaughlin, who lives on East Jefferson, argued in support of the pickleball courts. McLaughlin is one of over 70 Greenbriar Country Club members who signed a petition in favor of the project, including several from Sweetbriar and Briargate lanes.
“The project conforms to all the applicable rules, including those related to noise,” McLaughlin said. “With that in mind, there’s a very straightforward answer here. A private landowner and member of the community, like Greenbriar, has to be allowed to use its property in ways that conform to the rules that apply to it. Any other result here relies on speculation and emotion.”
McLaughlin added that the existing tennis courts have been used for pickleball for the last three years.
“The courts are used regularly, but intermittently and sporadically, just like the new ones will be,” he said. “And in all those years, not one complaint.”
The council will hold a first reading for the Greenbriar Hills Country Club project at its next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Day Care Passes Final Vote
The Kirkwood City Council, also on Dec. 15, approved a new day care on a consolidated lot at 10551 and 10557 Big Bend Road, just east of Kirkwood Road. Operated by Higher Ground Education, Guidepost Montessori is the largest Montessori school operator in the country. The new Kirkwood branch will care for and teach up to 90 students from six months to six years old.