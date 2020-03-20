Good fences can make good neighbors, as Poet Robert Frost famously remarked. But what then about bad fences?
One thing a bad fence can do, it seems, is make people mad — particularly when they live directly on the other side. That’s what seems to be going on with residents of about eight houses on the 7200 block of Nottingham Avenue in Shrewsbury. They’re getting a 7-foot industrial-grade cyclone fence laid across the rear of their properties, only 8 inches from the common line formed by their own backyard fences.
“Why would you put an industrial fence 8 inches from residents?” asked Patrice Russo, who lives with her husband Joseph on Nottingham. “I just don’t understand how they got the special use (permit) to do that.”
The builder of the fence is Allen Outdoor Solutions, 7219 Weil Ave., a landscaping firm. The tract, formerly belonging to Ameren Electric, stretches all the way from Weil to the rear boundaries of the residential properties along Nottingham.
It’s an oddly shaped parcel, useful only to a few types of business. Fortunately for Shrewsbury, a landscaping operation, with lots of materials and heavy equipment to store, is one such business.
“We were very happy to see someone pick that property up” after Ameren left, said Shrewsbury Mayor Sam Scherer, who was on the board of aldermen at the time. When the company came to the board in 2018 asking for a security fence, the city was inclined to act favorably.
The 8-inch strip between the fences was not a feature the city officials envisioned, Scherer said. “We might not have thought it out completely.”
The purpose of the fence is to provide security along Allen’s long perimeter on St. Vincent Avenue, said Shrewsbury Director of Administration Jonathan Greever. The company wants to expand into retail sales of landscaping materials, and needs to secure its inventory, he said.
The fence permit got a final modification in March 2019, when Allen Outdoor Solutions moved into the property, Steve Allen, owner of the company, said in a phone interview. Construction of the segment of fencing along Nottingham did not begin until February of this year, Allen said. The city and the company agreed there would be no barbed wire atop that part of the fence, he said.
Nottingham residents were adamant when he attempted to negotiate an agreement, Allen said. A professional mediator he hired to go door-to-door on the street got nowhere, he said. Letters also were tried, offering to replace residents’ back-yard fences with his new, 7-foot chain link.
Residents rejected the offer, countering with a suggestion of a wooden privacy fence instead — a much more expensive solution, and one Allen said he could not fit into his budget.
“We didn’t hear any more about it until the chain link started going up early this month, 8 inches away from our back yards,” said Courtney Mossotti-Chavez, a Nottingham resident.
Scherer acknowledges that the 8-inch gap between the fences would “look stupid” and might prove impossible to maintain, once weed-cutting season arrives.
Allen, however, said vegetation on the strip could be controlled with recently developed, environmentally friendly herbicides, applied by licensed personnel.
Allen further offered to remove the backyard fencing of homeowners who wanted to use his new fence as their property boundary. Side yard fencing would be extended at no charge to come flush with the new back fence —effectively donating an 8-inch strip of new real estate to those homeowners agreeing to the deal.
The city will arrange a meeting (or meetings) with Allen, Scherer and Greever said. Residents say they will let city officials know they want to attend the meeting and have a say.
Meanwhile, Allen has voluntarily stopped construction of the new fence, about halfway down Nottingham Ave., Scherer said.