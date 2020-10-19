SG Collaborative’s monumental proposal for new multi-story housing, retail, public spaces, a main street and more — targeting 15 acres immediately north of Old Webster — is the largest redevelopment plan to ever come before the city.
If the past is any indication of what lies ahead, SG Collaborative may have a tough battle as it begins the process of presenting its ambitious plan to city officials.
Many in Webster Groves may recall the fate of “The Groves,” a $60 million development proposed by Mills Properties on a six-acre, two-block tract along East Lockwood Avenue across from city hall.
The project, which called for retail, condominiums and apartment buildings, was too tall and too large for the area, according to those living within proximity of the project. Citizens organized to challenge The Groves, a petition process was begun, and residents killed the plan at the polls in February of 2004.
Sixteen years later, two neighborhood groups — one comprised mostly of residents living on the north side of Kirkham Road, the other organized by Oak Street residents on the west side of Rock Hill Road — are collaborating in opposition to the project.
The boundaries for the SG Collaborative redevelopment plan are Kirkham Road to the north, North Gore Avenue to the east, Rock Hill Road to the west, and the railroad tracks to the south.
Richard Mazzarella is president of the Webster Groves Residents Organization. He lives on Dornell Drive, located north of West Kirkham Avenue. With as many as eight seven-story buildings being proposed, Mazzarella said the current proposal is too tall and dense, and the proposed Riverwalk will cause environmental problems along Shady Creek.
“They want to construct these big buildings, but residents — and some business owners as well — think it will totally destroy what Old Webster is all about: primarily one- to three-story buildings. It will destroy the historic feel and nature of Old Webster,” Mazzarella said.
Larry Chapman of SG Collaborative maintains that the seven-story buildings will not tower over Old Webster because the redevelopment area is situated well below the business district — 50 feet lower at its maximum point. He said the townhouses along West Kirkham will serve as a buffer to buildings on the north side of Shady Creek.
“If you drive by any of the buildings we built, they were designed to be architecturally significant, they have character. If you bring more people to Webster Groves, it helps the merchants, it helps the tax base and it helps people live in places where they wouldn’t normally be able to live,” Chapman said.
An important aspect to the developer’s proposal is something called “Workforce Housing.” Ten percent of the residential units will be affordable to those making roughly $42,000 a year.
Mazzarella is fine with the affordable housing, but he and his group claim the project would draw 2,000 to 2,500 new residents to Webster Groves, a number at odds with the developer’s much lower estimate.
“We are disputing the number of people who will live in a total of 750 units, not counting the townhouses. The developer is saying 1,100 to 1,200 residents would go in. That seems implausible to us,” he said.
Mazzarella said a top concern is the environmental impact the development will have on Shady Creek, which runs along the north edge of the property.
“The developer claims they will be improving the environment of Shady Creek, but they will completely destroy it,” Mazzarella said. “They will tear up vegetation above the creek with a Riverwalk. All that green space is gone, and they will take off more green space below the creek to build six to eight three-story townhouses at Rock Hill and Kirkham.”
Anne Yard lives on Oak Street, located on the west side of Rock Hill Road and adjacent to the proposed development. Residents in her neighborhood have met twice to discuss SG Collaborative’s proposal.
“I think individually, people may have different concerns, others with a single concern, but in general when we’ve been talking, the primary issues are regarding the mass and density of the project, the environmental impact, traffic and safety, and then just the issue of affordable housing being such a small percentage of the project,” Yard said.
Representatives from SG Collaborative say in order for the affordable housing component to work, the project must be large in scope.
“People of all economic statuses will be part of this community,” Chapman said.
Yard said she didn’t hear anyone from her neighborhood opposed to development of the property, but many are concerned that the current project is out of scale with the adjoining Old Webster shopping area.
She said many of her neighbors fear that, once completed, the development will cause parking and traffic issues along Rock Hill Road. She said turning onto Rock Hill Road from Oak Street is already a difficult proposition, with sight limitations because of a hill leading up to the railroad tracks.
“And sometimes traffic backs up because of a train. It’s bad enough now, not to mention with an additional 1,200 people residing at the new development, along with all of the people who will be visiting the retail establishments,” Yard said.
Mazzarella shared a comment he received from one of his Dornell Drive neighbors.
“He said if his family wanted to live in Clayton, they would have moved to Clayton. But they wanted to live in Webster Groves with its small town feel. These are quiet neighborhoods, and that will change with this proposal,” Mazzarella said.