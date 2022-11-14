Block parties are ruining Halloween.
I say this as someone who normally enjoys a good party, including those of the block variety. But for Halloween night, I’m convinced there is no place for them. I’m lamenting over the recent trend of kids and their parents from all over a given neighborhood gathering on just one or two blocks and spending all of Halloween night partying there.
But what are the problems with Halloween block parties, you ask?
First off, they rob the rest of the neighborhood of the full Halloween experience. For some, Halloween can be a good night to see the neighborhood families, hear a joke from the kids and admire their creative costumes. But when kids only stay on one or two streets, it robs everyone else of a chance to fully enjoy Halloween.
Secondly, block parties rob kids of good candy. The houses on those few patronized blocks know they’ll have a deluge of children to appease, so they buy the smallest, cheapest candies imaginable. These poor kids don’t even know that by simply branching out, they could get full sized Snickers and Twix bars rather than a bag full of Pixy Stix and single Starbursts.
Thirdly, they robs the kids (and parents) of the exercise necessary to burn off all that sugary goodness. Rather than roaming from block to block and really getting their steps in, kids are just standing around in long lines waiting to get their pittance. The parents, likewise, just loaf around making awkward jokes about pending dental bills.
So next year, let’s try something a little different. Let’s get out of our comfort zone and go exploring! Next year, let’s end the Halloween block parties for good.
Nick Sontheimer, Webster Groves