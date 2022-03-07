Spring is the season for fixing up a home. Homeowners who aren’t interested in doing the work themselves can turn to contractors to make sure the job is done not only to code, but on time and efficiently.
After receiving an initial estimate from a contractor, homeowners may wonder if there is any additional wiggle room in contractors’ costs. Certain contractors are willing to negotiate while others are firm in their prices. However, learning the basics of negotiation can put homeowners in position to save money on renovations.
• Do Homework. Getting the best price typically requires shopping around and not settling on the first bid. Experts recommend getting at least three estimates on the same job — and be sure to let each contractor know that you are soliciting multiple bids. This alone may entice a specific contractor to give their best offer up front.
• Pick The Right Season. Home renovation work heats up during certain seasons or times of year. General contractors may be more willing to negotiate for a lower price depending on when their busy season may be.
• Talk About Supplies. Even after getting a good bid, speak with a contractor about lowering costs even more by choosing less costly supplies.
• Ask To Do A Portion. Homeowners should be honest with the contractor about budget and figure out if there is any way for them to do some of the work to lower costs. The contractor can give homeowners jobs that are within their abilities, which can shave dollars off the final price.
• Know Rights and Laws. Understand the laws governing contract language in Missouri. Contracts should also spell out the change order process so that expectations of changes and costs will be known in advance.