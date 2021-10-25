I sense dwindling support for Douglass Hill. It seems the more we learn, the less we are enthused. What are we hoping to gain? Do the ends justify the means? Do we want to see trees leveled, our creek turned into concrete, and wildlife chased out, only to have to go through five to seven years of construction headaches, trying to force eight giant buildings into a space that doesn’t fit? Our community, collectively stuck in traffic, watching neighbors homes get swept up by developers, pushing people out, gentrifying us further into affluence and homogeneity. Seven stories of trendy buildings, filled with luxury lifestyle choice apartments, looming over a historic church site. Replacing spaces once filled with history and valued wildlife. Why is this progress?
What are the means? Neglecting and displacing businesses? Moving out families that live in the existing affordable housing, so those buildings can be torn down, too? Convincing a town they are fearful, afraid of change, and that this is what progress looks like. Must have more population, must have more bodies, otherwise we are irrelevant? All or nothing. This feels unnecessary and excessive.
Instead of conversations about what we’d like to do with others’ properties, why not put faith in the existing businesses, some whose families have served this community for generations. Show some equity. Give them the same treatment as those on the “good” side of the tracks. Give them confidence to invest in themselves, without constant threat of eminent domain.
Why reshape Webster into something that resembles every other nearby town? Instead, shift efforts toward improving on things that make us so unique. Preservation isn’t always the enemy of progress. There’s a time and place for musical swings, but there’s nothing quite like stepping outside your door and hearing the call of an owl.
Todd Hughes
Webster Groves