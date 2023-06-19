Mr. Rick Holesinger, assistant city engineer, thank you for your service to Kirkwood and its citizens. I have many concerns in regard to the proposed narrowing of Kirkwood Road.
As a lifelong Kirkwoodian, I treasure our Kirkwood “town” advantages. I am not in favor of narrowing Main Street simply because an enormous housing project was gauchely added to our community. Some people are saying that Kirkwood is trying to become the new Clayton!
As a young person who often walked home from grade school, what happens when Clay and Taylor (common streets for kids walking to and from home) become a road rally of sorts? I am not opposed to upgrades and improvements to our beloved town of Kirkwood, if they first do no harm. Please consider the negative impact that diverting traffic to family home streets will have.
Clare Pennington - Kirkwood