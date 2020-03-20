The Kirkwood City Council desperately needs new people to preserve the historical integrity and great unique character of Kirkwood. By working against the many building code modifications (variances) requested by developers, Kirkwood desperately needs those council members who will fight and work hard to prevent Kirkwood from becoming a tall Manhattan.
Current building codes were put into place to ensure that Kirkwood’s historical integrity and great unique character would be preserved. The many building code variances requested by developers will destroy Kirkwood’s unique character.
Council members should also work to stop Kirkwood from becoming “The City Of The Rich” caused by gigantic expensive McMansions replacing current Kirkwood homes. To continue doing so will forever change the unique character of Kirkwood.
On April 7, to preserve the historical integrity and great unique character of Kirkwood, vote for council members who have wisdom, decency and courage to stand up to developers and who have empathy for current Kirkwood residents! Kirkwood desperately needs brave ideas and actions on our Kirkwood City Council to preserve Kirkwood’s great and unique character!
Dick Reeves - Kirkwood