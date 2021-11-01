We just received the flyer for the proposed 1% sales tax increase for Kirkwood. Nowhere does it say how much money this 1% will raise. The only explanation is that we need “streets fixed.” But do we need a 1% sales tax to do this? What are we paying for our street department now? What streets need to be fixed? Don’t forget that Manchester, Big Bend and Lindbergh are all maintained by the state.
In 2015, Kirkwood’s sales tax was 8.36%. So in six years, they want to raise the sales tax 2%? That is outrageous! Sales taxes are the worst form of regressive taxes. People raising a family or on a fixed income need their money to support themselves.
We need more transparency from this city council. Only four people will be in charge of this money.
If this proposition passes you will be paying more than 10% sales taxes on food, clothes, home supplies, and everything else. Vote no!
Paul Meyer
Kirkwood