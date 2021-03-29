As an attorney, Mark Easley often helped clients file Medicaid applications. He and his team recognized a need for a dedicated entitity focused solely on long term care and Medicaid needs. In 2018, they founded Quality Medicaid Care to fill the void.
The need for assistance qualifying for Medicaid has increased over the years — and the process has only become more complex. Quality Medicaid Care is a firm specializing in finding care for Missouri families and processing medicaid applications.
Easley, along with Medicaid Specialist Shelly Tidwell and Office Manager Colin McClenahan II, have been serving seniors since the company’s founding in 2018.
“The services we provide are rather technical, but the relationships usually turn out to be rather personal between us and our clients,” said Easley. “It is a time of stress and worry when putting a loved one in care. We get to know our clients well during the process.”
In addition to placement, Quality Medicaid Care can help with Medicaid application processing and division of assets.
Easley said he gets the most satisfaction from assisting families in a time of real need.
“Most of our clients are surprised to learn that a firm like ours even exists, and tend to be very appreciative during the time we work together, and after,” said Easley.
Clients are appreciative of Quality Medicaid Care’s services, candor and kindness during what, for most, is a difficult time of life. Customer testimonies tell the story.
“I am very pleased with my being able to work with such knowledgeable, professional and friendly folks. Mark, Shelly and Colin were always there to help me over some challenging legal hurdles,” wrote Larry Pritchett. “Great people. Heartily recommend them for your elder care needs.”
