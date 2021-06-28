Last week’s Webster-Kirkwood Times contained an article highlighting the return to full-time classes for the Webster Groves School District and other procedural takeaways of the board of education’s June 10 meeting.
Interesting, however, is what was omitted from the article and left unaddressed by the board.
For perspective, the board of education has not hosted in-person meetings since the onset of COVID, despite reopening of schools and other facilities, which is in violation of the spirit of Missouri Sunshine Laws and out of sync with the actions of peer school districts across the region/state. Members of the public are not permitted to attend board meetings and instead are encouraged to submit public comments to an online portal with no general distribution.
This spring, the board approved a radical new social studies curriculum developed by the Southern Poverty Law Center. This curriculum abandons traditional liberal values and an emphasis on individual rights in favor of an illiberal/divisive Critical Race Theory curriculum emphasizing in-group/out-group preferences. Many well meaning members of this community are either completely unaware of the board’s adoption of this curriculum or are unaware of its potential destructive impact.
Accordingly, it is worth reviewing some of the (many) public comments recently submitted to the board.
The board has failed to address public comments concerning community access to board meetings and byzantine rules designed to prevent public communication/access.
Finally, it has failed to communicate that Superintendent John Simpson is currently the subject of a federal Department of Justice civil rights investigation with potential financial implications to taxpayers. Surely our community is entitled to honest and open communication on these important matters.
Justin Hauke
Webster Groves