Starting today (Monday, July 6), all St. Louis County Library Branches will be distributing masks to the public during regular library hours. Those hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A complete list of branch locations can be found here.
Face coverings are required to be worn by everyone over the age of 9. Businesses should post this requirement at all public entrances. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health created a face coverings poster that can be download here. Posters are also available for pick up at the department's John C Murphy building at 6121 North Hanley Road.
Pop-Up Testing Sites
Testing for COVID-19 will be available at the following locations on the date listed. Appointments are required and can be made online here.
- July 8 & 10: 8 a.m. to noon, (every Wednesday and Friday), at Bellefontaine City Hall, 9641 Bellefontaine Road
- July 11 & 12: 8 a.m. to noon, at the Hancock Place School District superintendent building, 9417 S. Broadway
- Aug. 1 & 2: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Northside Seventh-day Adventist Church, 9001 Lucas & Hunt Road
For more information, visit the St. Louis County COVID-19 website at stlcorona.com or call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline at (877) 435-8411.