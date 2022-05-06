Kirkwood Baptist Church will host the Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir on Monday, May 9, as the choir tours across the Midwest.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. at 211 N. Woodlawn Ave. The Kirkwood Children’s Chorale will perform some selections with the collegiate singers.
The choir tour program, “Hold Fast to Dreams,” is inspired by a resiliently hopeful poem by the great American poet Langston Hughes.
The 40-voice Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir will sing a colorful, eclectic repertoire by a variety of diverse composers. Nationally-celebrated concert pianist, organist and composer Anne Wilson will serve as accompanist for the tour performances, and Wesleyan University student Vinh Le will accompany the ensemble on guitar, hang drum and cajón.
The concert is free and reservations are not required. Donations will be collected to support the choir’s outreach efforts.