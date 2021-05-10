Naturally Pure Salon at 564 Gray Ave. has been serving customers in Webster Groves for more than 20 years.
Owner Amanda McClanahan purchased the full- service hair and makeup salon from the previous owner in 2003, and has been growing the business ever since. The salon started in a 1,000-square-foot building on East Lockwood Avenue, then moved to a 2,500-square-foot space on Big Bend Boulevard and has been in its current 4,000-square-foot building on Gray Avenue since 2016.
Naturally Pure Salon is an Aveda concept salon and carries the highest quality hair care products and hair color that is 97% naturally derived. The salon’s staff members make education a priority and stay aprised of the latest beauty trends
McClanahn said customers love the friendly atmosphere of the salon and its staff members.
564 Gray Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-963-7107