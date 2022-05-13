After a two-year hiatus, The Healthy Planet Magazine presents its 40th Natural Living Expo Sunday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale Road.
Dozens of booths will share information, products and services about how to live a healthier, eco-friendly life. There will be free health screenings, free chair massages, giveaways, and live music from harpist Terri Langerak and guitarist Carol Eder.
Admission is $8 for adults, and free for children under 16. A two-for-one coupon can be found online at thehealthyplanet.com.
The first 100 visitors will receive a free pass to the Missouri Botanical Garden, and the first 400 visitors will receive a free tote bag courtesy of Dierbergs Markets and The Healthy Planet magazine. Visitors can also sign up for a free online subscription to The Healthy Planet magazine and receive a free seed package courtesy of Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds.
Plants, nutritional supplements, packaged tea, unique kitchen products, essential oils, hearing products, home improvement items, solar products, healthy beauty items, jewelry and artist products, ponds and water gardens, and more will be for sale.
The expo will be following the latest health department guidelines. Masks are optional. Exhibit booths will be spread out to ease crowding.
For more information or questions, visit thehealthyplanet.com, email JBL44@aol.com or call 314-962-7748.