The Healthy Planet Magazine will hold its 41st Natural Living Expo on Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale Road.
Dozens of exhibitors will share information, products and services about how to live healthier and more eco-friendly lives. There will be free health screenings, free chair massages, plenty of giveaways, and wine and food samples.
The first 400 visitors will receive a free tote bag courtesy of Dierbergs Markets and The Healthy Planet Magazine. There will be drawings for gift cards to The Bread Company and Fresh Thyme Markets.
There will be many items for sale including plants, nutritional supplements, packaged tea, unique kitchen products, essential oils, hearing products, solar products, healthy beauty items, jewelry and artists’ works, pond and water garden items, and much more. Home improvement companies will also be among the exhibitors.
Visitors can gather environmental and conservation information courtesy of the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, Great Rivers Greenway and the Missouri Conservation Department.
Adult admission is $2, or free with two cans of food to be donated to a local food bank. Admission is free for children under 16. Free admission coupons can be found at www.thehealthyplanet.com.