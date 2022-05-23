The National Museum of Transportation is forming a Young Professionals Board for those 25 to 45 years old.
The Young Professionals Board is intended to be an enthusiastic and talented group of diverse young professionals who share a passion for preserving history for future generations. The purpose of the group is to bring these community leaders together to raise visibility of the museum, attract a diverse audience, and assist with fundraising and promotional activities.
Kurt Valdez will serve as the first president of the group. A senior solution architect at AT&T, Valdez is also a master instructor at St. Louis Tae Kwon Do Academy and a member of the ND4SPD Car Club. He is a longtime friend and member of the National Museum of Transportation and currently serves on the museum’s Automobile Advisory Committee.
An application for the Young Professionals Board can be found at the bottom of the website at tnmot.org/about-the-museum.
Hall Of Fame
The National Museum of Transportation Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the transportation industry. Recipients are nominated in the summer of each year and are honored at the museum awards breakfast in December.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31 for 2022 inductees. To nominate an individual, visit tnmot.org/nominate-for-the-transportation-hall-of-fame.