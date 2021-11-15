On Thursday, Nov. 18, the second annual National Injury Prevention Day green lights will shine from St. Louis Children’s Hospital, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and other St. Louis landmarks to raise awareness of the life-threatening, preventable injuries children suffer daily.
Injuries are the leading cause of death and disability to U.S. children from 1 to 18 years old. Every day, 20 children die from preventable injuries, resulting in more deaths than all diseases combined. Green lights on National Injury Prevention Day are a call to educate ourselves and act so that no child enters a trauma center in the first place.
As a retired teacher and volunteer for Be SMART, a program of Everytown for Gun Safety, I am alarmed by the number of children finding unsecured firearms and unintentionally shooting themselves or others, as well as teenagers dying by firearm suicide when accessing an unlocked and loaded gun. We can prevent child and teen firearm tragedies using Be SMART’s five simple steps:
Secure all guns in homes and vehicles (locking firearms and ammunition separately), model responsible behavior regarding guns, ask if firearms are locked in other homes where your child visits, recognize the role of guns in suicide and tell your peers to Be SMART.
Checkout other prevention tips at websites such as besmartforkids.org, injuryfree.org and safekids.org.
On this National Injury Prevention Day, let’s take actions in our homes and communities to help save children’s lives.
Diane Scollay
Kirkwood