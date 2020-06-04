At the June 4 Kirkwood City Council meeting, Chief Administrative Officer Russell Hawes announced that the National Guard would soon be stationed in Kirkwood. The move is likely a response to recent riots centering around the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.
Hawes said that “no specific threat” has been identified, nor was he given any specific information. He was contacted by the Chief of Police, who told him that Kirkwood would play host to several National Guard vehicles in the near future as part of a larger mobilization in St. Louis. Hawes said “a couple” of National Guard cars will be stationed at the Kirkwood Police Station. No dates were given for their arrival. Watch the full council meeting here.
A Fond Farewell
Councilmember Mark Zimmer thanked fellow member Ellen Edman for her years of service. Edman was not reelected for another term during the June 2 election.
“There was a survey a couple years ago about where people got their info from the city. One of those sources was listed as Ellen Edman. It has been such a pleasure to work with you and get to know you,” said Zimmer. “The citizens hopefully saw how much you really cared about the City of Kirkwood. You have such a big heart and you are so kind.”
Zimmer also sent best wishes to Deputy Mayor Nancy Luetzow, who is retiring from the council.
“You have always been so professional,” he said. “You ask a lot of great questions that added to that healthy discussion.”
In Other News
Two ordinances allocating funds to police equipment passed second readings. The first allocates $7,270.57 for the purchase and installation of a backup transmitter. The second allocates $15,000 for the partial payment of body cameras for police officers.
A resolution passed to allocate nearly $300,000 for the purchase of fire equipment for the Kirkwood Fire Department. Another resolution passed to increase the contingency for additional work on a replacement generator in Firehouse 1.
Another resolution was passed to transfer $185,946 from the multipurpose fund into the fire department’s overtime account for Fiscal Year 2020. According to Hawes, this year has involved an “unusually high” overtime commitment from firefighters.
“Overtime is very difficult to project in the fire department … When you have someone who is on disability or injured on a shift, you have to bring someone in to make sure that shift is covered. Unfortunately, we’ve had some bad experiences with sickness and injuries this year,” he said. “In this current fiscal year we’ve added an additional firefighter to the payroll. We have made adjustments to how quickly we can react when someone leaves our employment. We now have a list of available applicants we can carry over. We hope to not have to move this kind of money at the end of a fiscal year again.”
The council also agreed to transfer $34,575 into the Kirkwood Police’s salary account for Fiscal Year 2020, and $28,404 into the police’s health insurance account.
The next Kirkwood City Council meeting will be held on June 18 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend virtually via the city’s Facebook page or Youtube Channel.