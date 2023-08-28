As National Grief Awareness Day approaches on Wednesday, Aug. 30, The Listening Place in Webster Groves would like to remind people that support is available.
National Grief Awareness Day is dedicated to raising awareness about how people cope with grief, and a reminder to support those who are grieving.
While grief is often associated with the death of a loved one, grief is a natural response to any kind of loss — from the end of a relationship to the loss of stability that comes with unemployment, illness or major life transitions.
People cope with grief in different ways, but almost anyone can benefit from having a compassionate person listen and offer support. The Listening Place in Webster Groves provides a free, confidential space to share stories of loss with trained grief support volunteers called “Listening Companions” who provide one-on-one, individualized support.
Located in the Webster Hills United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center, 1333 W. Lockwood Ave., The Listening Place offers free walk-in grief support every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., and the first Sunday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (closed for Labor Day weekend and all other holidays).
The Listening Place also collaborates with Bethesda Hospice Care to offer a free grief support group at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month, with the next group meeting on Sept. 11.
For more information on the free grief support services offered by The Listening Place, visit thelisteningplacestl.org, email thelisteningplacestl@gmail.com or call 314-252-8615.