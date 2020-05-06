The National Council of Jewish Women in St. Louis (NCJWSTL), now celebrating 125 years of helping women, children and families, is launching "Days of Giving Back STL" to respond to the current pandemic crisis and provide meaningful ways to help meet real-time needs.
Starting Friday, May 8, the public is invited to participate in multiple volunteer opportunities:
- Make winter hats for the annual Back to School! Store and Kids Community Closets.
- Make masks for area hospitals with a provided no-sew pattern.
- Make surgical caps with provided patterns.
- Make posters for hospital hallways to help keep spirits up.
- Donate microwavable meals (not frozen) to survivors of domestic violence.
- Donate to the Jewish Food Pantry Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the marked bin outside of the NCJWSTL office building, 295 N. Lindbergh Blvd.
To register for virtual volunteer opportunities, go to https://signup.com/go/npyJWhf.
Call 314-993-5181 with questions and keep up to date about volunteer opportunities by visiting www.NCJWSTL.org and following the hashtags #DaysofGivingBackSTL and #NCJWSTLService on social media.