Nathaniel Reid Bakery, 11243 Manchester Road, recently announced its fourth annual “Lunches for Learning,” a back-to-school lunch combo to support Kirkwood schools.
From the first day of school for the Kirkwood School District on Tuesday, Aug. 24, through Saturday, Aug. 28, 20% of proceeds from “Lunches for Learning” boxed lunches will benefit the Kirkwood School District Foundation.
Guests can choose a sandwich, a snack and a bottled beverage for the $13.25 lunch combo. Patrons can select either a brownie or a cookie for their snack. Lunches can be picked up during normal store hours, Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Kirkwood School District Foundation, a nonprofit organization, was established in 1989 to build a stronger community by raising private funds to enrich the educational experiences for all students in the Kirkwood School District.