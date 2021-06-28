The pound cakes from Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood have been named among the top cakes in the United States by media franchise “Eat This, Not That!”
Selected among sweets offered across the state, the acclaimed Kirkwood bakery’s pound cakes were recognized as the top pick for the state of Missouri.
“Our pound cakes are a favorite for me and the rest of the team at the bakery, so it is wonderful to have them recognized,” owner Nathaniel Reid said.
“This wouldn’t be possible without the community that continually supports us and shares their love for the bakery online,” he added. “We are incredibly appreciative, and read every comment, review and message.”
Current pound cake offerings at the bakery include a chocolate ganache pound cake and the hazelnut milk chocolate pound cake, which is Chef Reid’s favorite item offered at the bakery.
Reid was recognized as a 2019 and 2020 James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Outstanding Baker, as well as one of the St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under 40. From Food & Wine’s Best Bites 2018 for his Kouign-amann to his Guyana cake as Delish’s Top Chocolate Desserts in Every State, his creations have received national recognition. The bakery was most recently named a Top Dessert Spot in the U.S. and Canada by Yelp.
Nathaniel Reid Bakery is located at 11243 Manchester Road, and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.