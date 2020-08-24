Nathaniel Reid Bakery, 11243 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, recently announced the third annual “Lunches for Learning,” a back-to-school lunch combo to support Kirkwood schools. For the first week of school for the district on Tuesday, Aug. 25 until Saturday, Aug. 29, twenty percent of proceeds from Lunches for Learning will benefit the Kirkwood School District Foundation.
Guests choose one of the Nathaniel Reid Bakery’s sandwiches, a snack and a bottled beverage for the $12 lunch combo. Acclaimed pastry chef Nathaniel Reid offers a variety of sandwiches such as:
- smoked turkey and havarti with Tellicherry peppercorns on a croissant
- Waldorf chicken salad with roasted chicken, red grapes, celery and walnuts on a croissant
- smoked pork with coleslaw and chipotle aioli on housemade red onion-parmesan focaccia
- prosciutto with gruyere, cornichon and dijon aioli on a buttered baguette
Patrons can select either a brownie or a cookie for their snack.
The bakery is currently open for walk-in orders with masks required and limited guests at a time. Orders can also be placed for contactless curbside pick-up by calling 314-858-1019.
Twenty percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Kirkwood School District Foundation. The public, non-for-profit organization was established in 1989 to build a stronger community by raising private funds to enrich the educational experiences for all students in the Kirkwood School District.
Back-to-school lunches can be picked up during normal store hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about Nathaniel Reid Bakery, visit https://www.nrbakery.com.