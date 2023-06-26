Narrowing Kirkwood Road will be good for the entire community, not only the future of immediate development. Making Kirkwood Road into one lane of through traffic and one lane of parking in each direction will make the immediate area north of Washington more walkable and safer for different modes of transportation, priming it for development that will keep the nearly 100% built out Kirkwood footprint healthy and growing for the near future.
Having a vibrant and densifying downtown Kirkwood is great for the area because it means that it’s easier to walk to all the amenities that you need — like groceries, the barbershop, restaurants, music, retail, etc. — eliminating the need for a car, but still allowing for an option to use one.
There is no right to easy parking or fast travel via car. If that is important to you, Kirkwood might not be for you. Kirkwood is extremely desirable because of its walkability and richness of amenities in suburbia, which is extremely rare in America — not because of how much parking there is or how easy it is to travel through downtown on Kirkwood Road.
So, the priorities of the city council are on point because we need to continue to build on our comparative advantages so we don’t slowly turn into a West County “hellscape,” a place where people want to live, but everything to do is a 10-plus minute car drive away.
Jason Hoffarth
Kirkwood