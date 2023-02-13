I am responding to Mr. Hutchison’s letter in the Feb. 3 Mailbag urging Kirkwood to reject the narrowing of Kirkwood Road.
I have lived on Lindbergh/Kirkwood Road from 1959 to 1970, and in Kirkwood since 1997. It is a dangerous road, and we allow it. I remember when there was no median and there were numerous accidents from left-hand turns. In Kirkwood, we have the longest stretch of homes on Lindbergh/Kirkwood Road except until you are north of the airport.
I am in favor of narrowing Kirkwood Road because we need to slow or eliminate the traffic. I wish it would be two lanes to Wilson. Will the traffic go to different routes?
Those different routes may not be through Kirkwood. But those different routes may have stop signs or electric lights that will force the drivers to slow down. We are allowing cars that are just passing through Kirkwood to get to their destination at ridiculous speeds. The people driving these cars are setting the speed — not the city of Kirkwood. Please talk to the crossing guard at Hollywood about how dangerous it is for the children he is trying to keep safe.
I am for anything that slows down traffic. From Essex to Manchester Road, there are no stop signs or electric lights. Some evenings, I hear drag racing on Kirkwood Road. Even the Metro buses are speeding. As a homeowner and a citizen of Kirkwood, I would like to make all our streets safe again!
Ron Ruzicka
Kirkwood