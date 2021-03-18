Gleason, Nancy T. (nee Talbot), passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 89.
Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Albert I. Gleason; loving mother of Michael (Peggy) and Brian (Mary) Gleason; grandmother of Meghan and the late Mary E. “Molly” Gleason; sister of the late Joan (Paul) Curry and Cyril (Joanne) Talbot II; sister-in-law of the late Howard (Rosella) Gleason; and dear aunt and friend of many.
A private committal service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Molly Gleason Memorial Scholarship Fund at visitationacademy.org. Courtesy of Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family’s online guest book at schrader.com.