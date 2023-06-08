Hanlon, Nancy S. (nee Mumbrauer), age 87, was fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Friday, April 14, 2023, at her home in Shrewsbury, Missouri.
She was the daughter of Janet F. (nee Bremer) and Lawrence B. Alfs and the natural-born daughter of Charles E. Mumbrauer; beloved wife of the late Paul B. Hanlon, Jr.; dear mother of Phyllis Ravensberg (Bill) and Molly Bosch (Tim); loving grandmother of Bill (Julie) Ravensberg, Tom Ravensberg, Katy Ravensberg, Danny Ravensberg (Cassie), Nina Ravensberg, Megan Bosch (Nick DeKorver) and Anne Emann (Elliot); great-grandmother of seven; beloved sister of Susie Hahn, Nancy Holley and sister-in-law to Dennis Hanlon (Sandra); and much-loved aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Nancy was born in south St. Louis on Aug. 26, 1935, and moved to Webster Groves in 1945. She was a graduate of Holy Redeemer Grade School and Webster Groves High School (class of 1953). She attended Saint Louis University where she received her bachelor of science in nursing degree (class of 1957).
After graduating, Nancy married her high school sweet heart, Paul B. Hanlon, Jr., in Webster Groves. They were married for 60 years. She worked at St. Mary’s Hospital for 43 years — as an RN for the first 21 years and then in case management before retiring in 2000.
A devoted Catholic, Nancy was a generous volunteer and supporter at both Mary Queen of Peace and Curé of Ars parishes for more than 57 years.
She will be remembered for her elegant style, her amazing wardrobe, her love of blue and white, her bronze sun tan and her ability to get to know anyone and to remember everyone. But Nancy will be most remembered for the devoted love of her family whose many members she affectionately called “sugar” or just “sug” for short.
Nancy gifted her body to the Saint Louis University School of Medicine. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at Curé of Ars Catholic Church (670 S. Laclede Station Road, Shrewsbury, MO 63119). In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Saint Louis University School of Nursing — giving.slu.edu/Nursing.