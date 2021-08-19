Benz, Nancy M., 88, of Webster Groves, Missouri, passed peacefully on Aug. 4, 2021. Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, William (Bill) Francis Benz; her sister, Mary Lou Steffans; and her son-in-law Robert Ryan; She was a loving mother to the late Kathleen Fisher, Stephen (Tory) Benz, MD., and Jane Ryan.
Services: Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Bopp Chapel, 314-965-7680. Mass of the Resurrection 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Webster Groves, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Ursuline Academy, 341 S. Sappington Road, Kirkwood, Missouri, 63122, or online at https://www.ursulinestl.org/give. Please select memorial and type in her name.