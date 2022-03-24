Fuhro, Nancy Jane, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, from cancer.
Nancy was born in St. Louis in 1951 to Russell Court and Mary Jane Salivar. She studied at Indiana University and eventually graduated from The University of Missouri-Columbia in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and a minor in French. She received a master’s degree in speech pathology from St. Louis University in 1976.
She had a kind and generous spirit and worked as a speech pathologist for many years. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends, being near the ocean, biking, and dancing. She was an incredibly talented piano player and seamstress.
Nancy is survived by her children, Christina, Leslie, Scott, and Cynthia; her grandchildren, Wesley, Katie and Kourtney; her brother, Steven; and her nieces, Lauren and Stephanie. She was predeceased by her mother, Mary Jane; her father, Russell; and her sister, Barbara.
She touched many lives and will be dearly missed.