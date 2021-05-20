Strader, Nancy Ann, 82, of Kirkwood died Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born Nov 13, 1938 in Danville, Illinois, to Onda and Harold Bracken and adopted by Armond and Consuelo Gregoire. Nancy was a Registered Nurse and church organist and pianist by profession. She began playing organ for her hometown church at the age of 7 and continued to play for nearly seven decades. She served as choir member and choir director for several parishes. A highlight of her life was performing with Incarnate Word choir for Pope John Paul II. She was a devout Catholic and loved family gatherings, politics, cooking, and all things Irish. In recent years, she coordinated fundraisers for Wounded Warriors and appreciation events for local first responders with her good friends and neighbors at Concordia House. She was a devoted and beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, caregiver, and friend to many. She is survived by her children Jennifer (John) Mahoney, Richard (Vicki) Strader, Michael (Margaret) Strader, Virginia (Kenneth) Minkiewicz, and Maria Strader; her grandchildren John “Jack” Jr., Colleen, Patrick, and Julia Mahoney, Kristina, Kelli, and Caroline Strader, and Augustus (Taylor), Quinn, Lilly, Owen, and Magdalene Strader; and her brother Michael (Mary Lou) Gregoire, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 24, 10:00 a.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Dr. in Kirkwood. For more information, visit https://www.boppchapel.com.