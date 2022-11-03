Kern, Nan (nee Arbogast), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. She was the beloved wife of James P. Kern; dear mother of Kate Kern Mundie (James) and Gillian Hatfield Boscan (Allen Lawson); loving grandmother of Declan and Aidan Mundie and Sofia and Gabriel Boscan; and sister of Laurel Miller (Gary).
Nan was born Nov. 2, 1945, in Paola, Kansas, to the late Eugene and Grace (Wilcox) Arbogast. She enjoyed the St. Louis Symphony and her book clubs. She volunteered at International Institute of St. Louis where she taught ESL classes. She loved to travel and her favorite place to visit was mid-coast Maine.
A Memorial Celebration will be held Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 698 W. Lockwood Ave., at 2:30 p.m.
Nan gifted her body to Washington University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Places For People, 1001 Lynch Street, St. Louis, 63118. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.