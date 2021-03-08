St. Louis County has plans to resurface North Ballas Road between Manchester and Dougherty Ferry Road during 2021-2022. There are also plans to build a large commercial nursing home facility on the empty lot of 600 N. Ballas Road during this same time frame. If the two projects proceed simultaneously, travel on this section of Ballas Road will be nearly impossible.
My true concern is, if the commercial nursing home facility is built, traffic on this section of Ballas will become extremely dangerous. There are no crosswalks on this portion of Ballas. There are no sidewalks on the east side of Ballas in this section. A summary of state compiled accident reports for this area has been supplied to the county.
This section of Ballas Road is relatively narrow and is meant for the residential traffic that it serves. Introducing ambulances, delivery trucks, shift workers and lots of visitor traffic will only lead to making this portion of Ballas Road unsafe. The lot at 600 N. Ballas is a low spot in the road and has limited visibility of traffic moving north. Turning into the proposed facility from the north will be asking for an accident to happen.
Because of these concerns I have requested that the county request a Federal Highway Study/Road Safety Audit. The cost of such a study should be less than a consultant traffic study. Any cost of such a study can be underwritten by the commercial concern that is proposing the building of the nursing home on Ballas. The Road Safety Audit would benefit not only the developer, but the whole residential community that lives in the area.
David Anderson
Kirkwood