Landis, Myra Jean (Ferris) passed away Nov. 20, 2020.
She was born Feb. 2, 1926, to Lawson and Beulah (Stacy) Ferris in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. She was a proud Scott Irish that became a registered nurse working at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, where she met a fella named Norm on two occasions. He asked her out on a date and a few years later she married Norman Landis on April 16, 1950. He preceded her in death April 23, 2012.
They resided in Thompsonville, Michigan, until 1956 when Norm’s job at PET Inc. transferred them to Fresno, California. She was very active raising their children and working at St. Agnes Hospital, then Hy Pana Convalescent. In 1973 they were then transferred to St. Louis, Missouri, where they took up residence in Kirkwood. She attended Convenant Presbyterian and Geyer Road Baptist here.
In 1975, their son Doug was injured in a wrestling match at Kirkwood High that left him a quadriplegic. This small but mighty woman, who referred to herself as “an old registered nurse,” took excellent care of him and continued to help out on many occasions after he married. Missouri KIDS was formed as a result of this injury.
Her parents siblings Robert, Charles, Carl, Lucille Goffnett Cotter, Dorothy Caddell, and son-in-laws Tim McKelligott and Joe White preceded her in death.
Jean is survived by her children, Jackie McKelligott, Monte (Angel), Doug (Brooke Thurrott), and Kathy; grandson Jarred; great-grandson Logan; sister-in-law Ruth Landis; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Missouri KIDS or to the Alzheimer’s Association.